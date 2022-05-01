Manchester United v Brentford: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Manchester United host Brentford on Monday evening in a Premier League clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 00:30 IST (Tuesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Tuesday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available to watch on the USA Network and Universo.

For supporters in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

