Manchester United v Charlton Athletic, Carabao Cup, Confirmed Lineups

Manchester United take on Charlton in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United’s Carabao Cup journey continues on Tuesday night as they face League One side Charlton Athletic. Erik Ten Hag will have to carefully select his side with the Manchester Derby approaching on Saturday.

The Red Devils recently advanced into the next round of the FA Cup, beating Everton at Old Trafford on Friday night. Ten Hag opted for quite the strong side in the previous fixture.

The game against Charlton could see some younger talent’s feature to give senior players a rest. However, the Dutchman and his side are hungry for silverware this season.

These types of games are always hard to predict a lineup for with Ten Hag’s selection being quite unpredictable. Charlton reached this tie against United having beat Brighton on penalties.

The League one side have won their last two games and currently sit 12th in the third tier of English football. However it’s a cup tie and anything can happen as we have seen in recent times.

In terms of what to expect from United’s lineup, the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Scott McTominay will have a high chance of featuring. Questions can be asked about who will start in goal and defence.

Bruno Fernandes misses tonights game due to suspension. Jack Butland could make his United debut following his arrival from Crystal Palace on loan. 

Here’s the confirmed United lineup;

Heaton

Malacia, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot

Mainoo, Fred, McTominay

Antony, Elanga, Garnacho

