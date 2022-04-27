Manchester United v Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League - UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Manchester United host Chelsea in a Premier League clash on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The Red Devils are sixth in the table after a disappointing campaign and now only have an outside chance of finishing in a Champions League spot. A victory against Thomas Tuchel's up and down Chelsea team is therefore vital to keep their flagging hopes alive.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:15 IST (Friday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 05:45 AEDT (Friday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on SKY GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on USA Network and NBC Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
