Manchester United v Crystal Palace | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Pre Season Friendly

Manchester United take on Crystal Palace in their third pre season game of their tour 2022 campaign, now in Australia and you can find all the confirmed team news here.

Erik Ten Hag’s side have won two out of their two pre season games so far and will be looking to keep up their pre season winning run in their game against familiar opposition in Crystal Palace.

Palace are a side that have caused United a number of issues over the last couple of years, taking a number of points off the Red Devils in the Premier League in the last couple of campaigns.

However, United’s dynamic is changing under Ten Hag and now the Red Devils are playing a different brand of football, so far under their new boss.

United were without Raphael Varane and David De Gea on Friday against Melbourne Victory, however the pair are now in contention to feature on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have also been boosted by the news that young midfielder, James Garner is also in contention to possibly feature in a game for the first time on the tour.

United will be looking to continue building on previous performances as they look towards their opening game of the season against Brighton.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Malacia, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot

Fred, Mctominay, Fernandes

Rashford, Martial, Sancho

Crystal Palace Team

Butland

Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell

Rak-Sakyi, Milivojević, Phillips

Ebiowei, Mateta, Ayew

