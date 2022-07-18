Skip to main content

Manchester United v Crystal Palace Match Preview | Pre Season Tour Australia

Manchester United continue their 22/23 preparations on tour in Australia as they face familiar opposition in Crystal Palace, a team they face regularly in Premier League competitions. 

United are unbeaten so far during their pre season tour having beaten Liverpool 4-0 and Melbourne Victory 4-1. 

Even though pre season results don’t matter as such, it’s always nice to get up to scratch with winning ways which is just what Erik Ten Hag has done so far. 

Not only have United supporters seen positive results in their first two games but they have also seen a positive change in their style of play. 

ten hag bangkok

United have shown signs of improvement and the assets of a new style of play that is now in full force so far with a much higher press and faster tempo football under the Dutch boss. 

United were without a number of players against Melbourne Victory, however the boss confirmed that David De Gea and Raphael Varane are in contention to play in the game on Tuesday.

United youngster, James Garner who has missed out on a chance so far due to injury could also be set to feature in the game as he looks to impress Erik Ten Hag. 

The likes of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho will look to keep up their positive performances ahead of the new season.

