Manchester United v FC Sheriff Confirmed Lineups & Team News UEFA Europa League

Below you can find the confirmed lineups for Manchester United’s game against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United’s confirmed lineup to face FC Sheriff tonight in the UEFA Europa League can be found below. United host the side that they previously defeated 0-2 away from home some weeks ago.

Erik Ten Hag’s side currently sit behind Real Sociedad in their group. United look likely to finish second following their only loss of the group stages coming at home to Sociedad in the first matchday.

Sheriff come into this game just days after their manager resigned from his post. The side shouldn’t pose too much of a threat to United, however European nights cannot be written off.

The early team news rumours suggest that Alejandro Garnacho and Cristiano Ronaldo will start. It would be a great opportunity for Garnacho to show what he can do in the Europa League.

Donny Van De Beek also arrived with the United team ahead of the game, returning from a lengthy injury. Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also potentially in with a chance to feature.

Tonight could be the chance for Ten Hag to chop and change some parts of his team to try new things and give other players a chance. 

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Malacia, Martinez, Lindelof, Dalot

Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes

Garnacho, Ronaldo, Antony

