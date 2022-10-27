Skip to main content
Manchester United v FC Sheriff Predicted Lineup, Cristiano Ronaldo To Return?

IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester United v FC Sheriff Predicted Lineup, Cristiano Ronaldo To Return?

Manchester United host FC Sheriff at Old Trafford for tonight's UEFA Europa League game. Here is my predicted lineup.

Manchester United are back in UEFA Europa League action tonight where they will face FC Sheriff at Old Trafford. United recently faced Chelsea where they were held to a 1-1 draw away from home.

United grabbed a last minute equaliser on the weekend minutes after the blues thought they had grabbed a late winner via the penalty spot.

After missing the last two games Cristiano Ronaldo is back in tonight's squad. It is not clear if United's Number 7 will start however, it's a big bonus to have Cristiano back in the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Old Trafford Tottenham

Raphael Varane is out for tonight's game after picking up an injury on the weekend. The reds number 19 will not play again until the World Cup which is only weeks away.

Anthony Martial is back on the training pitch for United after picking up an injury a few weeks back vs Everton. The French international is not back in group training but is making steady progress.

The reds will be looking to get back into winning ways tonight as it will ensure they are through to the next stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Here is my predicted starting 11 for United tonight;

De Gea

Dalot Lindelof Martinez Malacia

Mctominay Fernandes Fred

Antony Ronaldo Sancho

Cristiano Ronaldo Antony Bruno Fernandes Goodison Park Manchester United Everton Premier League
