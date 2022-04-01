Manchester United v Leicester City: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL
As the battle for the top four in the Premier League reaches it's final stages, Manchester United take on Leicester City and we can bring you the details of how and when to watch the match.
United are in desperate need of a victory to keep in touch with their rivals for fourth spot whilst Leicester will be looking for a positive result in what has been a disappointing season for the Foxes.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 12:30pm ET
Pacific time: 09:30am PT
Central time: 11:30am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 22:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win
- Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur
- Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again
- Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfer
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |