Skip to main content

Manchester United v Liverpool | Bangkok Pre Seaon Friendly Match Preview

Manchester United will take on fierce rivals Liverpool on Tuesday 12th July in their first friendly of their 2022 pre season tour in Bangkok, Thailand.

United will be heading onto the pitch for the first time under Erik Ten Hag on Tuesday as they look to play their first game of pre season against old rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils will be looking to make a good impression for the first time under their new boss in what promises to be a strong encounter ahead of the 22/23 season.

A game against Liverpool as their first game of a new era could be seen as ultimately the perfect test for the new manager.

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok

Ten Hag has come into the job at Old Trafford, prepared to give every player at the club a chance ahead of his first season in charge.

United will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for the game as the player has not travelled to Thailand due to personal issues.

A number of players that include the likes of Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane did not train with the first team squad in front of the supporters on Monday ahead of the game.

Liverpool also faced an injury scare when new signing Darwin Nunez took time out of the training session due to an issue with his foot.

United could line up with the likes of Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford as part of a front three against Liverpool.

It's also understood that Ten Hag wants to give a number of young players a chance during the tour and could allow a number of youngsters the chance to impress on Tuesday.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Rajamangala
Match Day

Manchester United v Liverpool | Bangkok Pre Seaon Friendly Match Preview

By Alex Wallace22 seconds ago
Dembele
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Working To Relaunch Contacts For Lyon Striker Moussa Dembele

By Alex Wallace14 minutes ago
de jong smile
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Have Agreed A €85million Fee For Frenkie De Jong | Now Waiting On Midfielder's Decision

By Alex Wallace31 minutes ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Richard Arnold Working To Keep Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace46 minutes ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Ajax Now Willing To Talk To Manchester United About Lisandro Martinez Transfer

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik Ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Want To Conclude Frenkie De Jong Deal By Friday

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
News

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Denies The Use Of Mobile Phones To Encourage Team Bonding

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Pereira
Transfers

Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira Joins Fulham On Permanent Deal

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago