Manchester United v Liverpool | Bangkok Pre Seaon Friendly Match Preview

Manchester United will take on fierce rivals Liverpool on Tuesday 12th July in their first friendly of their 2022 pre season tour in Bangkok, Thailand.

United will be heading onto the pitch for the first time under Erik Ten Hag on Tuesday as they look to play their first game of pre season against old rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils will be looking to make a good impression for the first time under their new boss in what promises to be a strong encounter ahead of the 22/23 season.

A game against Liverpool as their first game of a new era could be seen as ultimately the perfect test for the new manager.

Ten Hag has come into the job at Old Trafford, prepared to give every player at the club a chance ahead of his first season in charge.

United will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for the game as the player has not travelled to Thailand due to personal issues.

A number of players that include the likes of Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane did not train with the first team squad in front of the supporters on Monday ahead of the game.

Liverpool also faced an injury scare when new signing Darwin Nunez took time out of the training session due to an issue with his foot.

United could line up with the likes of Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford as part of a front three against Liverpool.

It's also understood that Ten Hag wants to give a number of young players a chance during the tour and could allow a number of youngsters the chance to impress on Tuesday.

