Manchester United v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League | Old Trafford Stadium

Manchester United will face Liverpool at Old Trafford tonight and we can now bring you details of the confirmed lineups.

Both teams have had a poor start in the Premier League this season as Manchester United have lost twice in a row against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

On the other boat, Liverpool struggled to rescue two points from two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, now the Merseyside team will try to recover by beating a poor Manchester United.

Manchester United Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire are dropped by Erik Ten Hag for the Manchester United clash against Liverpool.

In addition, to complete four changes for this game Luke Shaw and Fred were also dropped out.

For tonight's game Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga and Raphael Varane were recalled.

Manchester United Team

David De Gea;

Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia;

Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen;

Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has left Fabinho out of the Liverpool starting lineup as Liverpool face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian has been replaced in the midfield by Jordan Henderson who will line up with Harvey Elliott and James Milner.

In the defence, Joe Gomez was recalled to play alongside Dutchman Virgil van Dijk.

In the attacking line, Roberto Firmino returns after missing the draw with Crystal Palace to partner Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Klopp is still missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the trip to Old Trafford.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon