Manchester United v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Pre Season Friendly

Manchester United take on Liverpool in their first pre season friendly of their 2022 tour in Bangkok, Thailand and you can find all the team news for the game, here.

United have travelled across the globe to play the first game of their tour, the Red Devils arrived in Bangkok over the weekend and were greeted by a great reception from their fans.

Both United and Liverpool are global names in the football world and haven’t been able to play games in foreign countries since before the start of the pandemic.

United’s players will be looking to make a good impression for the first time under new manager, Erik Ten Hag who will take charge of his team for the first time as United manager on the day.

Ten Hag has faced off against Jurgen Klopp on multiple ocassions before in the UEFA Champions League when the Dutchman was at Ajax.

In terms of early team news, United are without Cristiano Ronaldo who did not make the trip to Thailand due to personal issues which he was given extended time away for.

Liverpool were given an injury scare when new signing Darwin Nunez was taken out of their open training session early with an issue with his foot.

Below you can find the confirmed team news for todays game.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw

McTominay, Fred, Fernandes

Sancho, Martial, Rashford

Liverpool Team

