Skip to main content

Manchester United v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Pre Season Friendly

Manchester United take on Liverpool in their first pre season friendly of their 2022 tour in Bangkok, Thailand and you can find all the team news for the game, here.

United have travelled across the globe to play the first game of their tour, the Red Devils arrived in Bangkok over the weekend and were greeted by a great reception from their fans. 

Both United and Liverpool are global names in the football world and haven’t been able to play games in foreign countries since before the start of the pandemic. 

United’s players will be looking to make a good impression for the first time under new manager, Erik Ten Hag who will take charge of his team for the first time as United manager on the day. 

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok

Ten Hag has faced off against Jurgen Klopp on multiple ocassions before in the UEFA Champions League when the Dutchman was at Ajax.

In terms of early team news, United are without Cristiano Ronaldo who did not make the trip to Thailand due to personal issues which he was given extended time away for. 

Liverpool were given an injury scare when new signing Darwin Nunez was taken out of their open training session early with an issue with his foot. 

Below you can find the confirmed team news for todays game.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw

McTominay, Fred, Fernandes

Sancho, Martial, Rashford

Liverpool Team

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Manchester United Arrives At Bangkok
Match Day

Manchester United v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Pre Season Friendly

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Ex-Chelsea Star Claims Signing Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United Would Be Better For Commercial Success Than Football Success

By Rhys James41 minutes ago
Tomori
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Express Interest In AC Milan Defender Fikayo Tomori

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Rajamangala
Match Day

Manchester United v Liverpool | Bangkok Pre Seaon Friendly Match Preview

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Dembele
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Working To Relaunch Contacts For Lyon Striker Moussa Dembele

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
de jong smile
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Have Agreed A €85million Fee For Frenkie De Jong | Now Waiting On Midfielder's Decision

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Richard Arnold Working To Keep Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Ajax Now Willing To Talk To Manchester United About Lisandro Martinez Transfer

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago