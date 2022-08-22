Manchester United v Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Old Trafford Stadium
Manchester United will host their bitter rivals, Liverpool, at Old Trafford in their Premier League fixture on Monday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
With both teams desperately needing a victory after a bad start this season, the Red Devils will do everything in their power to make the three points stay at the Theatre of Dreams.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8.00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12.00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick off is at 12:30am IST (Tuesday)
Australia
Kick off is at 5.00am AEST (Tuesday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky GO.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.
