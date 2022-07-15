Manchester United v Melbourne Victory | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Pre Season Friendly

Manchester United take on Australian side Melbourne Victory in the second game of their pre season tour at Melbourne Cricket Ground and you can find all the confirmed team news here.

United will be looking to continue the strong start to pre season after beating Liverpool 4-0 in Thailand on Tuesday.

The Red Devils picked up a great morale boosting result as well as getting key fitness and minutes under their belt to kick start the tour.

Erik Ten Hag assured United supporters that the squad wasn’t getting ahead of themselves following the result and rather more, understood the key aspects of adapting to style of play and gaining key levels of fitness.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

United have now moved onto Australia for the second leg of their tour, facing unfamiliar opposition.

Ten Hag has confirmed that he has a full squad fit and ready for the game with the likes of club captain Harry Maguire returning to the team and with the ability to play a half of the game.

Axel Tuanzebe has returned home from the tour early due to a personal issue back in England and Cristiano Ronaldo is still yet to join the squad on the tour so far.

Manchester United Team

Heaton

Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot

Fred, McTominay, Fernandes

Elanga, Martial, Sancho

Melbourne Victory Team

