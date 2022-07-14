Skip to main content

Manchester United v Melbourne Victory Match Preview | Pre Season Tour Australia

Manchester United will face unfamiliar opposition on Friday morning as they take on Australian side Melbourne Victory in the second game of their pre season tour, 2022.

United started off the pre season campaign with a win against historic rivals, Liverpool, coming out 4-0 winners.

The Red Devils saw two teams take to the pitch with a great mix of experience and youth on show during the game.

United will possibly go for the same approach on Friday with the likes of Harry Maguire returning to the team following a small knock picked up before the game on Tuesday.

Anthony Martial

United will be looking to pick up valuable minutes, fitness as well as look to continue getting used to the new style of play under Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag applies plenty of press to his team which was seen against Liverpool with the Red Devils pressing high to disrupt the opposition.

However, Melbourne Victory will be a different type of opposition and something United aren't necessarily used to playing against.

The style of play will be different as well as the players in the squad in comparison to teams back in Europe.

A familiar face may feature against United as former Red Devil, Luis Nani signed for the Australian side in the past week or so, however it remains unknown if he is set to feature or not.

