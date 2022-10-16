Skip to main content
Manchester United v Newcastle United Premier League Confirmed Lineups and Team News

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United v Newcastle United Premier League Confirmed Lineups and Team News

Manchester United face Newcastle United today and you can find the confirmed starting 11 and team news here.

Manchester United have not played at Old Trafford since beating Arsenal 3-1 on the 4th September. This weekend they return to the Theatre of Dreams in the top flight to face Newcastle United.

United have however played in both the Premier League and UEFA Europa League since. Erik Ten Hag has continued to chop and change his side over the past few weeks in an attempt to find his best side.

Ahead of today’s game however, United will be without some players whilst others remain as a doubt. Scott McTominay is suspended for Sunday’s game following his 5th yellow card of the season against Everton.

Raphael Varane returned to action on Thursday following his injury. The Frenchman is now set to start todays game against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial could also be in contention to play some part in the game. However United captain Harry Maguire remains sidelined with injury.

Fred and Jadon Sancho are also set to start today, they will also be accompanied by Cristiano Ronaldo. Marcus Rashford however, does not start today against Newcastle.

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo At Europa League 2022 Sheriff Clash

The visitors also have a number of players sidelined today, Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak are both set to miss out today. Joe Willock could also miss the game. 

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw

Fred, Casemiro, Fernandes

Antony, Ronaldo, Sancho

Newcastle United Team

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

David De Gea Manchester United Goodison Park Everton Manchester United Premier League
Match Day

Manchester United v Newcastle United Premier League Confirmed Lineups and Team News

By Alex Wallace
AC Milan Rafael Leao
Transfers

Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward

By Alex Wallace
united flag
News

Manchester United Footballer Mason Greenwood To Be Charged With Attempted Rape And Assault

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Newcastle United Premier League TV Channels and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Antony Bruno Fernandes Goodison Park Manchester United Everton Premier League
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs Newcastle United Premier League

By Alex Wallace
De Gea
Quotes

David De Gea Reflects On 500 Manchester United Appearances

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star Warns Chelsea About Signing Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United

By Rhys James
Joao Felix
Transfers

Manchester United Attentive To Joao Felix Situation At Atletico Madrid

By Alex Wallace