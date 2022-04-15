Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United v Norwich City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Ahead of Manchester United travelling to Anfield on Tuesday to face Liverpool, they host Norwich City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the game.

Ralf Rangnick's team are in desperate need of the three points to keep up their faint hopes of a top four finish whilst Dean Smith's team are seven points from safety and stuck at the bottom of the table.

Old Trafford

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 3:00pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 19:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and NBC Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Old Trafford
Match Day

Manchester United v Norwich City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew35 seconds ago
Richarlison
News

Manchester United Keeping Tabs on Premier League Striker Amidst Agent Change

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Pau Torres
Transfers

Report: Pau Torres Set to Join Manchester United

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
ten hag 3
News

Manchester United Could Announce Erik Ten Hag As Their New Manager Next Week

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal
News

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Ronaldo Jr. Shows Incredible Skills for Manchester United

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
News

Manchester United Would Only Sign Premier League Star on One Condition

By Kaustubh Pandey15 hours ago
Nemanja Matic and Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Nemanja Matic Will Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
London, England, 3rd April 2022. Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with Son Heung-Min after scoring to make it 5-1 during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
News

Erik Ten Hag Demands Premier League Star At Manchester United As Tottenham Involved in Battle

By Kaustubh Pandey15 hours ago