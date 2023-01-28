Manchester United v Reading, Confirmed Lineups, FA Cup

Erik Ten Hag’s side will be looking to make the next step in progression in yet another cup competition tonight. Manchester United host Reading at Old Trafford tonight with the next round in the FA Cup up for grabs.

Ten Hag has picked a strong side as he looks to continue a good run of form. United breezed past Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg, winning 0-3 away from home.

United will look to continue on as the only English side remaining in all four competitions this season. Ten Hag could be on to win some silverware this season if his side can hold their own.

IMAGO / PA Images

Reading will not be an easy task, the side from the second tier will come to Old Trafford with a well followed away support looking to cause an upset. Ten Hag continues to look at every game as the next rather than looking ahead.

United’s form has been impressive under the Dutchman and the foundations are definitely in place. The progress has been great and will only get better.

Below you can find United’s official and confirmed lineup for tonights FA Cup tie v Reading.

De Gea

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia

Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen

Antony, Weghorst, Rashford

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon