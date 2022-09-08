Skip to main content

Manchester United v Real Sociedad | Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Europa League

Manchester United take on Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League tonight and you can find the confirmed team news here.

Manchester United face Real Sociedad in their opening UEFA Europa League game at Old Trafford. 

Here you can find all you need to know about the much anticipated team news. 

United host Spanish side Real Sociedad at Old Trafford tonight to kick off the group stage.

Erik Ten Hag’s side come into this European game having won four straight Premier League games in a row.

Tyrell Malacia

United will want to continue their good run of form as they kick off the European campaign. 

United have only faced Real Sociedad four times, however have never lost to the Spaniards.

The last time United met Sociedad was back in 2021 where United won 0-4 in the away leg before drawing at home.

United have won two and drawn two against Real Sociedad in their four meetings. 

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Manchester United starting eleven ahead of the game. 

The Portuguese superstar is set to make his Europa League debut at Old Trafford tonight. 

Many youngsters have also been given a chance in the matchday squad by Erik Ten Hag. 

Below you can find all the team news for tonights game. 

Manchester United Team

De Gea; 

Dalot, Maguire (C), Lindelof, Malacia; 

Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen; 

Antony, Ronaldo, Elanga

Real Sociedad Team

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Europa League
Match Day

