Manchester United v Real Sociedad | Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Europa League

United host Spanish side Real Sociedad at Old Trafford tonight to kick off the group stage.

Erik Ten Hag’s side come into this European game having won four straight Premier League games in a row.

United will want to continue their good run of form as they kick off the European campaign.

United have only faced Real Sociedad four times, however have never lost to the Spaniards.

The last time United met Sociedad was back in 2021 where United won 0-4 in the away leg before drawing at home.

United have won two and drawn two against Real Sociedad in their four meetings.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Manchester United starting eleven ahead of the game.

The Portuguese superstar is set to make his Europa League debut at Old Trafford tonight.

Many youngsters have also been given a chance in the matchday squad by Erik Ten Hag.

Below you can find all the team news for tonights game.

Manchester United Team

De Gea;

Dalot, Maguire (C), Lindelof, Malacia;

Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Ronaldo, Elanga

Real Sociedad Team

