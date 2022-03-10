Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

There is a huge game in the top four race on Saturday as Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

Old Trafford

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 12:30pm ET

Pacific time: 9:30am PT

Central time: 11:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 23:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 04:30 AEST

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can also be streamed on the Sky GO app.

For US viewers, the game will be available to watch on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in to watch the match on Optus Sport.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

imago1010489357h
News

Watch: Incredible Mason Mount Goal Doubles Chelsea's Lead Against Norwich

By Alex Wallace40 seconds ago
Old Trafford
Match Day

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew2 minutes ago
Pogba
News

Paul Pogba Refuses To Rule Out Manchester United Stay Despite PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid Interest

By James Ridge2 hours ago
Araujo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Handed Major Boost in Race to Sign Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Amid New Chelsea Developments

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel
News

Jamie Carragher: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel is 'Exactly What Manchester United Need'

By Rhys James5 hours ago
imago1009058443h
News

Manchester United Given Major Boost in Pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino Following PSG Loss to Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Rudiger
Transfers

Manchester United Target Antonio Rudiger Open to Remain in the Premier League Amid Chelsea Exit Talks

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Ancelotti
News

Steve McManaman Says Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Would Not be a Good Appointment for Manchester United

By Rhys James8 hours ago