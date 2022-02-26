Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United v Watford | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL | Harry Maguire Dropped

Manchester United host Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups ahead of the game.

United come into this game following back to back Premier League victories against Brighton and Leeds United. The 'Red Devils' also travelled to Atletico Madrid last Wednesday where they drew 1-1 with the current La Liga holders.

Watford travel to Old Trafford following a heavy defeat to Crystal Palace last Wednesday, losing 1-4 to Patrick Vieira's side.

imago0152035330h

United will be without both Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay ahead of the game against Watford, Ralf Rangnick confirmed on Friday.

Watford will be looking to push towards safety if they were to beat United whereas the Red Devils will be looking towards securing themselves into the top four places in the fight for Champions League football next season.

Manchester United Team

De Gea;

Telles, Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka

Fred, Fernandes, Matic, 

Elanga, Ronaldo, Pogba

Watford Team

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

imago1010129936h
Match Day

Manchester United v Watford | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL | Harry Maguire Dropped

By Alex Wallace
just now
Hakan Calhanoglu
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu

By Rhys James
25 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
News

Cristiano Insists He is 'Very Happy' at Manchester United Despite His Goalscoring Woes Amid Interest From Paris St. Germain.

By James Ridge
1 hour ago
Dylan Levitt
Quotes

Manchester United Youngster Dylan Levitt on Meeting Sir Alex Ferguson: 'I Spoke to Him When I Was 11'

By Rhys James
2 hours ago
Owen Hargreaves
Transfers

'This Kid Is So Special' - Former Player Urges Manchester United To Sign Bundesliga Sensation, Liverpool Favourites To Win Race

By Neil Andrew
19 hours ago
Antonio Conte
News

Antonio Conte Linked to 'Dream' Manchester United move Amid Spurs Troubles

By Rhys James
22 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Ralf Rangnick to Change His Manchester United Tactics

By Rhys James
Feb 25, 2022
Manchester United Flag Badge
News

Manchester United Withdraw Aeroflot Sponsorship Rights Following Russia Actions Against Ukraine

By Alex Wallace
Feb 25, 2022