Manchester United v Watford | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL | Harry Maguire Dropped

Manchester United host Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups ahead of the game.
United come into this game following back to back Premier League victories against Brighton and Leeds United. The 'Red Devils' also travelled to Atletico Madrid last Wednesday where they drew 1-1 with the current La Liga holders.
Watford travel to Old Trafford following a heavy defeat to Crystal Palace last Wednesday, losing 1-4 to Patrick Vieira's side.
United will be without both Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay ahead of the game against Watford, Ralf Rangnick confirmed on Friday.
Watford will be looking to push towards safety if they were to beat United whereas the Red Devils will be looking towards securing themselves into the top four places in the fight for Champions League football next season.
Manchester United Team
De Gea;
Telles, Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka
Fred, Fernandes, Matic,
Elanga, Ronaldo, Pogba
Watford Team
