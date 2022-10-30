Skip to main content
Manchester United v West Ham - Match Preview

Manchester United face West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon. Here you can find our match preview.

Manchester United host West Ham at Old Trafford this afternoon with Erik Ten Hag’s men looking to extend their unbeaten run. United are now unbeaten in their last 7 games in all competitions.

United’s last league game saw them draw 1-1 away at Chelsea thanks to a late equaliser from Casemiro. As for West Ham, their last league game was a 2-0 victory at home to Bournemouth.

The last time the sides met was on the 22nd January, United came out victorious at home thanks to a Marcus Rashford winner. In the all time head to head, United have won 17, the sides have drawn 8 times and the Hammers have won 5.

Marcus Rashford

As for the team news, United will once again be without Anthony Martial. The striker is still not ready to return to action whereas Harry Maguire could make his return to Premier League action.

For the Hammers, Lucas Paqueta is expected to be out, being a huge loss for the side. Maxwel Cornet is also doubtful to feature against United.

West Ham are not quite in the form that they have been in previous seasons but always pose a threat to United. Ten Hag will want his side to push on against the Hammers, especially with results going their way this weekend. 

