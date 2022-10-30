Manchester United v West Ham Premier League Confirmed Lineups & Team News

Erik Ten Hag has made some changes to his side that drew with Chelsea last weekend. A number of players return to the starting eleven, particularly in attack.

Manchester United will be looking to capitalise on this weekends results against West Ham. The Red Devils have a good record at home against the Hammers.

United’s last league game saw them draw 1-1 away at Chelsea thanks to a late equaliser from Casemiro. As for West Ham, their last league game was a 2-0 victory at home to Bournemouth.

The last time the sides met was on the 22nd January, United came out victorious at home thanks to a Marcus Rashford winner. In the all time head to head, United have won 17, the sides have drawn 8 times and the Hammers have won 5.

As for the team news, United will once again be without Anthony Martial. The striker is still not ready to return to action whereas Harry Maguire could make his return to Premier League action.

For the Hammers, Lucas Paqueta is expected to be out, being a huge loss for the side. Maxwel Cornet is also doubtful to feature against United.

West Ham are not quite in the form that they have been in previous seasons but always pose a threat to United. Ten Hag will want his side to push on against the Hammers, especially with results going their way this weekend.

Below you can find todays lineups

Manchester United Team

De Gea,

Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Shaw,

Casemiro Eriksen, Bruno,

Rashford, Elanga, Ronaldo.

West Ham Team

