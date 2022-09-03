Manchester United vs Arsenal | Premier League | Match Preview

Manchester United will host unbeaten Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

United and Arsenal have an historic rivalry against each other, having battled for titles and have played out some great encounters.

Arsenal come into this game having not even dropped a point so far this season.

United are now unbeaten in three games, Erik Ten Hag’s side have won their last three games.

United and Arsenal have played out some great encounters over the years.

United however have had the worse history in the last five against Arsenal, having only won once.

Arsenal have won three out of the last five against United and with their current form, you wouldn’t put it past them to get a win on Sunday.

However Ten Hag’s new look United side have shown more fight and presence in their last three games in particular.

Ten Hag has already confirmed some early team news, Anthony Martial is not fit to be in the squad on Sunday.

Antony is not expected to start but could be a part of the matchday squad on Sunday.

Oleksander Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard are doubts for Sundays game however could make a late entry into the matchday squad.

United will be looking to end Arsenal’s perfect start to the campaign.

