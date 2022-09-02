Manchester United Vs Arsenal - Where To Watch & Livestream Details | Premier League

Manchester United lock horns with long time rivals Arsenal in a mouth-watering clash on Sunday in the Premier League, and you can find the broadcast and livestream details for the match around the world below.

United currently sit 5th in the Premier League table after winning three games in a row against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester, and will be welcoming Mikel Arteta's men at Old Trafford in the weekend.

The Gunners currently occupy the top spot in the league table, after having a dream start to the season, winning all five matches so far. It will definitely not be an easy task for Erik ten Hag's men to halt their run of form.

Here are the details to watch the match live when it takes place:

IMAGO / Sportimage

What time is the Match?

United Kingdom

The match kicks-off at United's home ground Old Trafford at 4.30 pm BST.

United States of America

Eastern time 11:30 am ET

Pacific time: 08:30 am PT

Central time: 09:30 am CT

India

The match kicks off at 9 pm IST in India.

Australia

Kick-off time in Australia is 01:30 am AEST on Monday.

Where to Watch - Livestream and Broadcast details

United Kingdom

The match will be shown live in UK on Sky Sports Man Event and Sly Sports Premier League. It will be available to be livestreamed on the Sky Go app.

United States of America

Fans in the USA will be able to watch the match live on the NBC Sports Network with livestream available on the Peacock app.

India

Red Devils fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. It will be streamed live in the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Canada

United's match against Arsenal will be shown live on FuboTV.

Australia

Supporters can watch the match live on Optus Sport.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon