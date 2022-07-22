Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Optus Stadium | Perth, Australia

Manchester United have travelled to Perth, Australia for the fourth fixture of their pre-season tour 2022 where they will face Aston Villa in a friendly match, here you can find all the details of when the game will take place and how you can watch.

The Red Devils are unstoppable in the pre-season tour so far winning all of their games, Liverpool (4-0), Melbourne Victory (1-4) and Crystal Palace (3-1).

Goals from Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, Fred and Facundo Pellistri contributed to Erik Ten Hag's first win during his first game in charge of Manchester United.

From there, the Dutch manager tried to impose his playstyle idea of high pressing on his players each game with more emphasis.

The 52-year-old expressed during the week that despite the improvement shown by the squad a lot of work needs to be done.

The Red Devils' fanbase seems excited to see the Old Trafford side in action once again, as the team performance has been gradually improving.

United will face Aston Villa in Perth at the Optus Stadium and it is estimated that thousands of Manchester United supporters will be present to watch their favourite players.

What Time Is Kick Off?

United Kingdom

The game will get underway on Saturday 23rd at 10:45 in the UK

Western Australia

Perth Local Time (19:45 local)

United States of America

Eastern time 05:45 am ET

Pacific time: 02:45 am PT

Central time: 04:45am CT

Where To Watch The Game

The game, like all of United's tour fixtures, will be available to watch on 'MUTV' and 'VillaTV' for supporters in the United Kingdom. These services require a subscription.

In Australia, the game will be televised on '10 Bold' and streamed for free on 10 Play.

Team News

Erik Ten Hag will line up his best squad in the first half in an attempt to improve his style of play which consists of high-pressing football.

We could see Tyrell Malacia starting instead of Luke Shaw, and for the second half, we could also see Donny Van De Beek playing in the position of Scott McTominay.

Manchester United squad

Goalkeepers

David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar

Defenders

Eric Bailly, Ethan Laird, Will Fish, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ethan Laird, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia

Midfielders

Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Zidane Iqbal

Forwards

Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Aston Villa squad

Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martínez, Robin Olsen, Oliwier Zych, Filip Marschall.

Defenders

Ashley Young, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, Ezri Konsa, Calum Chambers, Diego Carlos, Matty Cash, Frederic Guilbert, Ludwig Augustinsson, Josh Feeney, Kaine Kesler Hayden, Ben Chrisene.

Midfielders

Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendía, Leon Bailey, Marvelous Nakamba, Morgan Sanson, Bertrand Traoré, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Tim Iroegbunam, Aaron Ramsey.

Wingers/Forwards

Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings, Keinan Davis, Cameron Archer.

