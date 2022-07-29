Skip to main content

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Oslo, Norway

Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid in their fifth pre-season friendly match in preparation for the start of the Premier League season against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7th.

The Red Devils remain unbeaten in their pre-season run, having won against Liverpool in Bangkok (4-0), Melbourne Victory (4-1), Crystal Palace (3-1) and Aston Villa (2-2).

The Old Trafford side will now face La Liga side Atletico Madrid in their penultimate match before the start of the season on Saturday, July 30th.

martial goal palace

The clash will take place at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway and we bring you the Kick-off times, dates and where you can watch the game.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:45 pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 7:45 am ET

Pacific time: 4:45 am PT

Central time: 5:45 am CT

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on MUTV.

For international viewers, the game can be watched too on MUTV.

Manchester United Squad:

For this game, the Portuguese Striker Cristiano Ronaldo will not be available the number 7 has not travelled to Oslo for the friendly against the Colchonero.

Man Utd vs Melbourne Victory

Goalkeepers

David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Matej Kovar.

Defenders

Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Alex Telles.

Midfielders

Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards

Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.

Atletico Madrid Squad:

Joao Felix recovered from an injury and returned to training the last week but the Portuguese is still in observation and might play against Manchester United.

Joao Felix

Goalkeepers

Oblak, Gomis, Grbic

Defenders

Mandava, Giminez, Savic, Llorente, Lodi, Hermoso, Roladan

Midfielders

Geoffrey Kondogbia, Carrasco, Wass, De Paul, Lemar, Koke, Saul, Witsel, Riquelme

Forwards

Morata, Correa, Joao Felix, Griezmann, Cunha.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Manchester United Arrives At Bangkok
Match Day

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Oslo, Norway

By Saul Escudero11 seconds ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms What Game He Will Play In For Manchester United This Weekend

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Mitchell
Quotes

AS Monaco Director Paul Mitchell Says Ralf Rangnick Needed More Time At Manchester United

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Sir Alex Ferguson
News

Sir Alex Ferguson Starts New Role at Manchester United

By Seth Dooley4 hours ago
ten hag bangkok
Articles

Steve McClaren Brakes The Silence On Erik Ten Hag's Work Alongside Him And Mitchell Van Der Gaag At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago
Manchester United U 18 FA Youth Cup
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Set To Bring An Additional Centre-Forward Regardless Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Future At Old Trafford

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago
martial optus stadium
News

Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Atletico Madrid Confirmed

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
Transfers

Report: A Move to Atletico Madrid For Manchester United Forward Is Unlikely

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago