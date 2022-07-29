Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Oslo, Norway
Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid in their fifth pre-season friendly match in preparation for the start of the Premier League season against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7th.
The Red Devils remain unbeaten in their pre-season run, having won against Liverpool in Bangkok (4-0), Melbourne Victory (4-1), Crystal Palace (3-1) and Aston Villa (2-2).
The Old Trafford side will now face La Liga side Atletico Madrid in their penultimate match before the start of the season on Saturday, July 30th.
The clash will take place at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway and we bring you the Kick-off times, dates and where you can watch the game.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 12:45 pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 7:45 am ET
Pacific time: 4:45 am PT
Central time: 5:45 am CT
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on MUTV.
For international viewers, the game can be watched too on MUTV.
Manchester United Squad:
For this game, the Portuguese Striker Cristiano Ronaldo will not be available the number 7 has not travelled to Oslo for the friendly against the Colchonero.
Goalkeepers
David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Matej Kovar.
Defenders
Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Alex Telles.
Midfielders
Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek.
Forwards
Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.
Atletico Madrid Squad:
Joao Felix recovered from an injury and returned to training the last week but the Portuguese is still in observation and might play against Manchester United.
Goalkeepers
Oblak, Gomis, Grbic
Defenders
Mandava, Giminez, Savic, Llorente, Lodi, Hermoso, Roladan
Midfielders
Geoffrey Kondogbia, Carrasco, Wass, De Paul, Lemar, Koke, Saul, Witsel, Riquelme
Forwards
Morata, Correa, Joao Felix, Griezmann, Cunha.
