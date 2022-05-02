Skip to main content
Manchester United vs Brentford | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Starts

Manchester United face Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday night with eyes still very much on the chance of playing European football next season and you can find the confirmed lineups below.

United will play their final game of the season at Old Trafford against Brentford with only a small number of games remaining in the season regardless.

United will se the return of the likes of Fred and Edinson Cavani to the matchday squad with Ralf Rangnick confirming their returns in his pre match press conference.

cavani

United come into the game off the back of a draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford with the only goal for the Red Devils once again coming from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils will need to win the game to still be in with the chance of fighting for the UEFA Europa League spots ahead of next seasons campaign.

Read the lineups below;

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles

Matic, McTominay

Mata, Fernandes, Elanga

Ronaldo

Brentford Team

