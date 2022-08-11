Manchester United Vs Brentford Key Match-Up: Christian Eriksen and Pontus Jansson

This weekend brings the second fixture of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. Let's take a look at who we can expect to partake in individual battles as Brentford host Manchester United.

Having suffered defeats to the hands of Brighton at Old Trafford, Manchester United will be keen to bounce back from their embarrassing first Premier League match under Erik ten Hag.

United will face Thomas Frank's Brentford on Saturday at 17:30 (BST) as their second opponents of the new season.

Frank's Brentford side are competing in their second consecutive season in England's top division.

The Danish coach was nominated for Premier League manager of the year following Brentford's impressive 13th finish in the 2021/22 campaign.

Having came back from 2-0 to draw 2-2 in their opening League fixture against Leicester City, Brentford will feel a lot more positive energy walking onto the pitch on Saturday evening.

With ten Hag's Manchester United looking to get up and running, the match should produce some interesting match-ups, as evidenced from the tightly fought fixtures last season.

Key Match-Up: Christian Eriksen vs Pontus Jansson

Although not a conventional individual battle in that it is a defender and a midfielder, the style of play of both selected players should be expected to interfere with the other.

Indeed, Eriksen did feature for Erik ten Hag's first Manchester United starting eleven as a false nine. It can be presumed, however, that the Dane will drop back into midfield for his second match given his effectiveness in attacking from these deeper areas.

Whilst occupying the middle third area of the half-space, Eriksen has been lauded as an expert in delivering progressive and accurate balls into the forward line.

Eriksen's progressive passing averages a remarkable 368 metres per ninety minutes, with 7.35 passes specifically into the final third.

Pontus Jansson, who missed only one match for Brentford last season, will be setting himself up to guard Eriksen's threatening play from Brentford's box.

Jansson's key attribute is mopping up dangerous balls and keeping his opposition at bay.

The Swede averages 5.65 clearances per ninety minutes for Brentford.

His style of simply ejecting the ball from Brentford's third will force Eriksen to become enterprising in his offensive midfield play.

Well aware of his former team-mate's elite vision, Jansson will be aiming to position himself at the end of Eriksen's intrusive forward passes and accurate long balls.

