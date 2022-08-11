Manchester United Vs Brentford Key Match-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo and David Raya

This weekend brings the second fixture of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. Let's take a look at who we can expect to partake in individual battles as Brentford host Manchester United.

Having suffered defeats to the hands of Brighton at Old Trafford, Manchester United will be keen to bounce back from their embarrassing first Premier League match under Erik ten Hag.

United will face Thomas Frank's Brentford on Saturday at 17:30 (BST) as their second opponents of the new season.

Frank's Brentford side are competing in their second consecutive season in England's top division.

The Danish coach was nominated for Premier League manager of the year following Brentford's impressive 13th finish in the 2021/22 campaign.

Having came back from 2-0 to draw 2-2 in their opening League fixture against Leicester City, Brentford will feel a lot more positive energy walking onto the pitch on Saturday evening.

With ten Hag's Manchester United looking to get up and running, the match should produce some interesting match-ups, as evidenced from the tightly fought fixtures last season.

Key Match-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo vs David Raya

Cristiano Ronaldo should start against Brentford. Although he is public enemy no.1 amongst some Manchester United fans, he is still under contract and should, therefore, be expected to play when required.

The match against Brighton proved that his presence is required.

Christian Eriksen performed with much more effectiveness and comfort when pushed back into his more familiar midfield after playing the first half as the unconventional false nine, in which United's side lack education.

Considering Brentford's strong and tall centre-halves, Ronaldo should be used to disturb their physical presence and to prey upon the goalkeeper, David Raya.

Having scored eighteen goals last season, Ronaldo knows how to score against modern Premier League quality goalkeepers.

Raya, however, is starting this season having performed to a high degree in the latter half of last season.

The Spaniard fits into the ninety-first percentile for save percentage amongst goalkeepers in Europe, according to FBRef.

In supplying Ronaldo, United's expected creativity (Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen) should be aiming to exploit Raya's fallibility in stopping crosses.

His stopped-cross average is a mere 6.4%, which Ronaldo - who is famed for his clinical heading ability (and absurd leaps) - should be eager to test if granted with adequate final-ball distribution.

