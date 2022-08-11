Manchester United Vs Brentford Key Match-Up: Lisandro Martínez and Ivan Toney

This weekend brings the second fixture of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. Let's take a look at who we can expect to partake in individual battles as Brentford host Manchester United.

Having suffered defeats to the hands of Brighton at Old Trafford, Manchester United will be keen to bounce back from their embarrassing first Premier League match under Erik ten Hag.

United will face Thomas Frank's Brentford on Saturday at 17:30 (BST) as their second opponents of the new season.

Frank's Brentford side are competing in their second consecutive season in England's top division.

The Danish coach was nominated for Premier League manager of the year following Brentford's impressive 13th finish in the 2021/22 campaign.

Having came back from 2-0 to draw 2-2 in their opening League fixture against Leicester City, Brentford will feel a lot more positive energy walking onto the pitch on Saturday evening.

With ten Hag's Manchester United looking to get up and running, the match should produce some interesting match-ups, as evidenced from the tightly fought fixtures last season.

Match-Up 1: Lisandro Martínez vs Ivan Toney

As Ajax's player of the season last year, Lisandro Martínez joined United with not only a hefty £50 million price tag, but also a lot of expectation.

Martínez, as a definitive Erik ten Hag signing, started the first game of the season and will be assumed to continue in his role alongside Harry Maguire.

The centre-half, who was coined as The Butcher of Amsterdam, will be opposing Ivan Toney.

Toney finished last year with twelve goals in his debut Premier League season. The centre-forward attempted twenty-six headed shots last season, the most of any striker in the League last season.

A lot of scrutiny within the media has been placed upon Martínez's rather small stature in comparison to his peers.

Coming up against an aerially dominant Brentford side, which includes the combatant Toney, the Argentinian defender will sit his first exam in dealing with the notorious physicality of English football.

Indeed, Brentford scored the third most goals (sixteen) from set-pieces last season.

Toney, who has already kick-started his goal-scoring tally of the new season having scored against Leicester last weekend, wins an average of 4.65 aerial duels per ninety minutes.

Martínez, on the other hand, averages 1.89.

The 24-year-old defender, however, will be equipped to use his aggressive tools which garnered him the infamous nickname during his years at Ajax.

The excellent ball-player could be dragged out from defence by Toney, who likes to contribute to build-up play as well as threaten aerially.

Brentford's no. 17 contributes, on average, 1.83 passes into the final third per ninety.

Toney's multi-faceted style of play should test United's new signing in his ability to read the game - something which the striker may rather aim to punish Maguire, due to his fallibilities in stepping-up and reading of dangerous build-up play.

Considering Maguire's lack of awareness when playing in the high-line and Martínez's unfavourable heading statistics, ten Hag may instead select the experienced Raphaël Varane in an attempt to deal with Toney's difficult positioning and disruptive aerial skills.

