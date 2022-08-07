Manchester United vs Brighton | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Christian Eriksen Starts
Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford to kick off their new Premier League 2022/23 campaign with Erik Ten Hag set to take his first game in charge and you can find all of the days team news here.
United will be looking to start off the new season against a Brighton team they are known to struggle against on occasions in past seasons.
United don’t quite have the overhauled squad that some people were expecting with Ten Hag only having been able to have made three signings this summer.
Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez have arrived at United ahead of the opening day fixture.
Ten Hag has already delivered some team news ahead of the game with striker Anthony Martial being confirmed as unavailable for the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo is not as fit as other members of the United squad due to the lack of minutes in pre season due to personal issues that had kept him away from the first team squad.
Brighton don’t have any major injuries and are expected to have their full squad ahead of the game.
Manchester United Team
De Gea
Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw
McTominay, Fred
Sancho, Eriksen, Rashford
Fernandes
Brighton Team
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Frenkie De Jong's Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United
- 'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing That Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks
- Manchester United Enter The Race With Ajax To Sign Bundesliga Star
- Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed
- Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Frenkie De Jong Linked With Manchester United
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon