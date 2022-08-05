Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League Start | Old Trafford Stadium

Manchester United will try to get three points at home against the difficult Brighton & Hove Albion to start the Premier League season on the right foot.

Erik ten Hag will have to prepare a great strategy if he wants to beat the tough Seagulls as they will visit the Theatre of Dreams exactly three months after having humbled the Red Devils with a shocking 4-0 win at the Amex Stadium.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Graham Potter's side had an excellent run towards the end of the last season as they went unbeaten for the last five games in a row, from which three games were won.

Manchester United fans are eager to watch the Red Devils take revenge from the last game and certainly, the Dutchman has the weapons to do it.

The match will take place at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester on Sunday 7, and here we bring you the kick-off times and where you can watch the game.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00 pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 9:00 am ET

Pacific time: 6:00 am PT

Central time: 7:00 am CT

Canada

Eastern time 9:00 am ET

Australia

11:pm AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the United Kingdom:

The game will be transmitted on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

For supporters in the UK, the match will be streamed through Sky GO.

For international viewers:

In the United States:

The game can be watched only on NBC platform Peacock.

In Canada:

The game can be watched on FuboTV

In Australia:

The game can be watched on Optus Sport

Manchester United Predicted Line Up:

IMAGO / NTB

Goalkeeper:

David De Gea

Defenders:

Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia

Midfielders:

Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards:

Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted Line Up:

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Goalkeeper:

Sanchez

Defenders:

Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March

Midfielders:

Gross, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Caicedo, Trossard

Forwards:

Welbeck

