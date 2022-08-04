Manchester United Vs Brighton Key Match Up: Diogo Dalot and Leonadro Trossard

Manchester United's opening Premier League fixture is no longer looming on the horizon, but is rather fast approaching the harbour. Here are the key battles expected to take place in Sunday's match.

At 15:00 on Sunday, Old Trafford will bear witness to Manchester United's opening match of the 2022/23 season.

United face Brighton and Hove Albion, who finished an incredibly respectable 9th place in the Premier League last year.

With both sides undergoing interesting transfer windows, there will be some key battles between the two squads in certain areas of the pitch.

Diogo Dalot Vs Leandro Trossard

Signed under countryman José Mourinho, Diogo Dalot has struggled to cement himself as a Manchester United starter over the last few seasons.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka signing for the club halted the young Portuguese's progress. Erik ten Hag has already confirmed his starting right-back.

Dalot featured the joint-second most in pre-season under ten Hag, garnering three hundred and thirteen minutes of game time.

His offensive capabilities are deemed as far more important to ten Hag than Wan-Bissaka's flawless tackling ability.

Dalot is far superior than his competition in the final third with his dribbling, crossing, and positioning shining across the pre-season friendlies.

He will, however, face a difficult contest defending against Brighton's Leondro Trossard.

Trossard, who largely plays as a left-winger for Brighton, scored eight goals last season despite enduring a spell with injuries in December.

The Belgian is right-footed and uses his arsenal of tricks to cut in from the left and finesse a shot.

Given Graham Potter's new attacking signings, including Deniz Undav who scored twenty-six goals in thirty-seven games for Belgian side Union SG, it is uncertain whether Trossard will feature in the opening fixture.

Potter prefers to use his squad and rotate attacking players and positions.

Whatever the case, Dalot will have to be up to the task if he must keep Trossard at bay and show ten Hag that he can astutely defend against Premier League wingers.

