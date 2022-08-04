Manchester United Vs Brighton Key Match Up: Jadon Sancho and Solly March

Manchester United's opening Premier League fixture is no longer looming on the horizon, but is fast approaching the harbour. Here are the key battles expected to take place in Sunday's match.

At 15:00 on Sunday, Old Trafford will bear witness to Manchester United's opening match of the 2022/23 season.

United face Brighton and Hove Albion, who finished an incredibly respectable 9th place in the Premier League last year.

With both sides undergoing interesting transfer windows, there will be some key battles between the two squads in certain areas of the pitch.

Jadon Sancho Vs Solly March

With Marcus Rashford moving back across to the left during pre-season, Jadon Sancho looks to have reinstated himself as United's right-winger under Erik ten Hag.

Sancho, who was absent from last weekend double-friendly header due to illness, is expected to feature in this weekend's match.

Brighton Player of the Year holder, Marc Cucurella, will miss pre-match training in light of a reportedly agreed transfer to Chelsea.

Graham Potter wants no distractions in his squad ahead of the first League fixture.

Utility veteran, Solly March, can therefore be expected to fill in as left wing-back.

The Sussex native is more familiar playing as a forward, but largely deputised as a wing-back last season.

March, who has two hundred and thirty-seven appearances for Brighton, should be keen to perform shrewdly in a bid to impress Potter and lay a claim for the starting position on a permanent basis.

Sancho, coming from the back of three goals during pre-season, will be keen to exploit March's defensive fallibilities and lesser quality compared to Cucurella.

This match-up presents a big opportunity for Sancho to reignite the wing-play trickery and superior goal contributions he displayed at Borussia Dortmund.

