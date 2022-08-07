Manchester United vs Brighton | Match Preview

Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford to open the 2022/23 Premier League season on Sunday with Erik Ten Hag looking to open the campaign with victory at home.

The Red Devils host the Seagulls to kick off the first Super Sunday of the new season with a huge crowd as usual expected at the Theatre of Dreams.

United don’t quite have the overhauled squad that some people were expecting with Ten Hag only having been able to have made three signings this summer.

Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez have arrived at United ahead of the opening day fixture.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Ten Hag has already delivered some team news ahead of the game with striker Anthony Martial being confirmed as unavailable for the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not as fit as other members of the United squad due to the lack of minutes in pre season due to personal issues that had kept him away from the first team squad.

Brighton don’t have any major injuries and are expected to have their full squad ahead of the game.

United fans are constantly debating on the starting lineup ahead of the game with many people wanting to see new signings Malacia, Eriksen and Martinez come straight into the side.

