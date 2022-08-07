Skip to main content

Manchester United vs Brighton | Match Preview

Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford to open the 2022/23 Premier League season on Sunday with Erik Ten Hag looking to open the campaign with victory at home. 

The Red Devils host the Seagulls to kick off the first Super Sunday of the new season with a huge crowd as usual expected at the Theatre of Dreams. 

United don’t quite have the overhauled squad that some people were expecting with Ten Hag only having been able to have made three signings this summer.

Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez have arrived at United ahead of the opening day fixture. 

Lisandro Martinez

Ten Hag has already delivered some team news ahead of the game with striker Anthony Martial being confirmed as unavailable for the game. 

Cristiano Ronaldo is not as fit as other members of the United squad due to the lack of minutes in pre season due to personal issues that had kept him away from the first team squad. 

Brighton don’t have any major injuries and are expected to have their full squad ahead of the game. 

United fans are constantly debating on the starting lineup ahead of the game with many people wanting to see new signings Malacia, Eriksen and Martinez come straight into the side. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Moises Caicedo Brighton
Match Day

Manchester United vs Brighton | Match Preview

By Alex Wallace24 seconds ago
de jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Ready To Go Big To Sign Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Lionel Messi
News

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores First His First Ever Bicycle Kick Goal

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Reveals One Ralf Rangnick Issue That Erik Ten Hag Has Addressed In Training

By Rhys James13 hours ago
Fabian Ruiz
Transfers

Report: Fabian Ruiz Seen As Serious Alternative If Manchester United Can’t Land Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Wayne Rooney
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Says Manchester United Should Sell Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James13 hours ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star On 'Disturbing' Cristiano Ronaldo Situation

By Rhys James14 hours ago
bailly
Transfers

Report: West Ham Considering Move For Eric Bailly

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago