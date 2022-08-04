Manchester United vs Brighton | Opposition Preview

Manchester United welcome Brighton to Old Trafford this Sunday for the opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and to understand what to expect from the 'Seagulls' we caught up with 'TogetherBHA'.

TogetherBHA is a Brighton podcast and social media content hub providing Brighton fans with a wide range of content and more surrounding the club.

To find out what to expect from the visitors on Sunday, we put some questions into the mix to gain an insight.

What can we expect from Brighton on Sunday?



"Hopefully emulate what we did the last time we played United at the AMEX. With Graham Potter it's impossible to know what to expect with the constant changes and tinkering he makes, which has obviously done us well given the season we've just had. All that to say who knows what we can expect, Potter is a bit of an enigma, just expect attractive to look at football!"

Who are Brighton's key players to look out for?

"Leandro Trossard. His form has been utterly ridiculous since moving to a LWB role, defensively he's not so great, but offensively in that position he's been ridiculous. Deniz Undav the other one to keep an eye on, his numbers speak for themselves."

What are Brighton’s strengths and weaknesses?

"Strengths: Adaptability, possession, control of the game. Fluid. 5 subs is something Albion have been voting in favor of the whole time, will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Weaknesses: Counter attacks. Poor at breaking down solid defenses. Set pieces weren't a strong point last year and we don't like being pressured at the back when building out."

Who do you fear will be the player to cause you problems from Manchester United's side of things?

"Following on from pre-season form Jadon Sancho, especially with Anthony Martial out. It will be interesting to see if Christian Eriksen starts, his presence in the dressing room is impressive. You saw that at Brentford, could cause us big problems if he's the leader he seems to be."

And finally, what is your score prediction for Sundays game?

"2-1 United because we never win at Old Trafford."

