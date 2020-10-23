Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United will be taking the field against Frank Lampard's Chelsea this weekend at Old Trafford. Solskjær currently has a 3-1 advantage over Lampard over the four fixtures last season.

In what could be a pivotal game for either side, both teams will have a lot to play for. Both teams have got off to a poor start this season and the pressure is building. The managers and players together will have a lot on their plate when they come up against each other.

Let's take a look at some of the key battles that will determine the outcome of the game.

Bruno Fernandes vs. N'Golo Kanté

Since joining the club in January, Fernandes has played a key role in United's success. With 7 goal contributions in 4 games so far this season, Fernandes' importance for Manchester United cannot be stressed enough.

The midfield battle will be key to this game and Fernandes will be going head to head against Kante. Despite not being a favourite from Lampard, Kante plays an important role in cutting off creativity in the opposition.

The Portuguese midfielder not only creates opportunities for his forwards but also can go ahead and score by himself. The midfield battle will highly depend on whether Kante can keep Bruno quiet on the night.

Given Chelsea's defensive frailties this season, United will be looking to exploit them again by using their attacking weapons and Fernandes is one of the central ones to do so.

Timo Werner vs. Axel Tuanzebe

Chelsea's attacking players are without a doubt the biggest threat they possess. Their new German striker has got off to a good start but will be looking to impress in his first big meeting in England. Werner bagged a brace in their last league game against Southampton and got them off to a flying start.

Timo Werner is a talented goalscorer and keeping him quiet should be a priority for Ole and his men. Despite being out for almost a year, Axel Tuanzebe came in and was a solid rock in the back for United midweek.

He has earned a spot in the eleven for Chelsea and will be a match for the speedy Werner. If United line up without Axel, they might lack the necessary pace in the back to stop the German and get exposed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær vs. Frank Lampard

The two premier league legends turned managers will go head to head at the Theatre of dreams. Both of them will be looking to secure the 3 points and bring some much need confidence to either side. Both teams are currently in a less than ideal position in the table and a win on the weekend will help get their season back on track.

The Norwegian will be coming into this game on the back of convincing wins against Newcastle and PSG but will be looking to make up for the Spurs disaster in his matchup against Lampard's men. Ole has had a very good record in the big games and gets his tactics on point more often than not.

Some early Pochettino rumours might not affect him directly, but Ole will start feeling the pressure if he doesn't get a string of good results together. After getting the double over Chelsea last season in the league, Solskjær will want to replicate that result and grab his first home win of this league campaign on Saturday.

Along with these battles, there will be a lot to look forward to on the pitch on Saturday. Rashford, Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, and the rest of the team will have to put in an excellent game if United want to come out on top.

Edinson Cavani could make his Premier League debut and be the winning factor in this mouth-watering fixture. With all these things to look forward to, United can come out of this weekend with a lot of confidence if they get things right against the blues.