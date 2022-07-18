Manchester United vs Crystal Palace / Where To Watch (Pre-Season): TV Channel, Live-Stream, Kick-Off Time | Melbourne, Australia
Following the pre-season match against Melbourne Victory where Manchester United ended up winning 1-4, The Red Devils are now preparing to face Crystal Palace tomorrow.
The Red Devils have opened their pre-season with two positive results the first one against Liverpool 4-0, where the Old Trafford side outplayed their bitter rivals.
The second against Melbourne Victory 1-4, where Jadon Sancho and Zidane Iqbal shone and became important to achieve the second win of the pre-season tour.
Manchester United will once again participate in a clash at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground, where they will try once again to outperform their Premier League rivals.
Global kick-off times:
United Kingdom
11:10 BST
United Arab Emirates
14:10 GST
United States of America
Eastern time: 06:10 EDT
Pacific time: 03:10 PDT
Indian Subcontinent
15:10 IST
TV Listings / Live Stream
The game will be available to watch exclusively via MUTV, or through the club’s official website.
Manchester United Squad:
Goalkeepers
David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar.
Defenders
Eric Bailly, Ethan Laird, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ethan Laird, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia.
Midfielders
Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Zidane Iqbal
Forwards
Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial
Not with the squad:
Andreas Pereira, Cristiano Ronaldo, Shola Shoretire, Alvaro Fernandez, Phil Jones, Brandon Williams, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez.
Crystal Palace Squad:
Goalkeepers
Vicente Guaita, Jack Butland, Remi Matthews
Defenders
Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Tayo Adaramola, Jake O’Brien, Cardo Siddik, Dan Quick, Kaden Rodney
Midfielders
Luka Milivojevic, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Malcolm Ebiowei, Jadan Raymond, Malachi Boateng, David Ozoh, Killian Phillips, Scott Banks
Forwards
Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard, Jordan Ayew, Rob Street, Victor Akinwale, Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Not with the Squad
Wilfried Zaha, Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Cheikhou Kouyate, Christian Benteke, Will Hughes, Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucouré
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Frenkie De Jong's Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United
- 'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing That Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks
- Manchester United Enter The Race With Ajax To Sign Bundesliga Star
- Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed
- Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Frenkie De Jong Linked With Manchester United
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon