Manchester United vs Crystal Palace / Where To Watch (Pre-Season): TV Channel, Live-Stream, Kick-Off Time | Melbourne, Australia

Following the pre-season match against Melbourne Victory where Manchester United ended up winning 1-4, The Red Devils are now preparing to face Crystal Palace tomorrow.

The Red Devils have opened their pre-season with two positive results the first one against Liverpool 4-0, where the Old Trafford side outplayed their bitter rivals.

The second against Melbourne Victory 1-4, where Jadon Sancho and Zidane Iqbal shone and became important to achieve the second win of the pre-season tour.

Manchester United will once again participate in a clash at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground, where they will try once again to outperform their Premier League rivals.

Global kick-off times:

United Kingdom

11:10 BST

United Arab Emirates

14:10 GST

United States of America

Eastern time: 06:10 EDT

Pacific time: 03:10 PDT

Indian Subcontinent

15:10 IST

TV Listings / Live Stream

The game will be available to watch exclusively via MUTV, or through the club’s official website.

Manchester United Squad:

Goalkeepers

David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar.

Defenders

Eric Bailly, Ethan Laird, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ethan Laird, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia.

Midfielders

Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Zidane Iqbal

Forwards

Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Not with the squad:

Andreas Pereira, Cristiano Ronaldo, Shola Shoretire, Alvaro Fernandez, Phil Jones, Brandon Williams, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez.

Crystal Palace Squad:

Goalkeepers

Vicente Guaita, Jack Butland, Remi Matthews

Defenders

Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Tayo Adaramola, Jake O’Brien, Cardo Siddik, Dan Quick, Kaden Rodney

Midfielders

Luka Milivojevic, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Malcolm Ebiowei, Jadan Raymond, Malachi Boateng, David Ozoh, Killian Phillips, Scott Banks

Forwards

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard, Jordan Ayew, Rob Street, Victor Akinwale, Ademola Ola-Adebomi

Not with the Squad

Wilfried Zaha, Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Cheikhou Kouyate, Christian Benteke, Will Hughes, Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucouré

