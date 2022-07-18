Skip to main content

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace / Where To Watch (Pre-Season): TV Channel, Live-Stream, Kick-Off Time | Melbourne, Australia

Following the pre-season match against Melbourne Victory where Manchester United ended up winning 1-4, The Red Devils are now preparing to face Crystal Palace tomorrow.

The Red Devils have opened their pre-season with two positive results the first one against Liverpool 4-0, where the Old Trafford side outplayed their bitter rivals.

Scott Mctominay

The second against Melbourne Victory 1-4, where Jadon Sancho and Zidane Iqbal shone and became important to achieve the second win of the pre-season tour.

Manchester United will once again participate in a clash at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground, where they will try once again to outperform their Premier League rivals.

Global kick-off times:

United Kingdom

11:10 BST

United Arab Emirates

14:10 GST

United States of America

Eastern time: 06:10 EDT

Pacific time: 03:10 PDT

Indian Subcontinent

15:10 IST

TV Listings / Live Stream

The game will be available to watch exclusively via MUTV, or through the club’s official website.

Manchester United Squad:

Diogo Dalot

Goalkeepers

David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar.

Defenders

Eric Bailly, Ethan Laird, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ethan Laird, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia.

Midfielders

Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Zidane Iqbal

Forwards

Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Not with the squad:

Andreas Pereira, Cristiano Ronaldo, Shola Shoretire, Alvaro Fernandez, Phil Jones, Brandon Williams, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez.

Crystal Palace Squad:

Crystal Palace

Goalkeepers

Vicente Guaita, Jack Butland, Remi Matthews

Defenders

Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Tayo Adaramola, Jake O’Brien, Cardo Siddik, Dan Quick, Kaden Rodney

Midfielders

Luka Milivojevic, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Malcolm Ebiowei, Jadan Raymond, Malachi Boateng, David Ozoh, Killian Phillips, Scott Banks

Forwards

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard, Jordan Ayew, Rob Street, Victor Akinwale, Ademola Ola-Adebomi

Not with the Squad

Wilfried Zaha, Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Cheikhou Kouyate, Christian Benteke, Will Hughes, Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucouré

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

ten hag bangkok
Match Day

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace / Where To Watch (Pre-Season): TV Channel, Live-Stream, Kick-Off Time | Melbourne, Australia

By Saul Escuderojust now
Luke Shaw
Opinions

Report: Left-Back Luke Shaw Has Broken The Silence On The First Two Weeks Of Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United

By Saul Escudero37 minutes ago
James Garner
News

Report: England U-21 Midfielder James Garner Shares His Thoughts On Future As Manchester United Player

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Believes Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Longer Than Next Season

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Speaks About Ideal Midfield Signing Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Hakimi
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Ruled Out A Move For Right-Back Achraf Hakimi From Ligue 1 Side Paris Saint-Germain

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Donny Van De Beek
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Offer Donny Van De Beek For AC Milan Midfielder Ismael Bennacer In Swap Deal

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
Transfers

According to reports, Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo would have attempted to join Atletico Madrid but the Colchoneros have already an answer.

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago