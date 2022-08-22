Skip to main content

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Early Team News And Predicted Eleven

Manchester United are preparing to face their bitter rivals Liverpool on Monday Night. The Red Devils need the three points to get out of the bottom of the table.

Erik Ten Hag has been preparing the squad for probably one of the hardest Premier League games the manager will face this season.

Team News

Meanwhile, indeed, Casemiro will soon be introduced as a new Manchester United Midfielder the Brazilian will not be available for the Liverpool clash.

Fred, McTominay, Maguire, Lindelof, Varane

The former Real Madrid player will be presented before today's game, it was said that the 30-year-old will use shirt number 18. His debut is presumed to happen next Saturday.

The good news is that Anthony Martial has recovered from his injury and has trained normally with the first team during the week. The French Striker will be considered for the match.

Most of the team has been found healthy except Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri. These players will not be available for today's fixture due to injuries.

Predicted Starting Eleven

Last week it was claimed that for the clash against the Merseyside Erik Ten Hag would make some changes for the starting eleven following the disastrous defeat against the Bees.

According to reports from The United Stand, the starting eleven could be as follows:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Centre-Backs: Raphael Varane - Harry Maguire

Full-Backs: Diogo Dalot (R) - Tyrell Malacia (L)

Midfielders: Scott McTominay - Donny Van De Beek - Christian Eriksen

Forwards: Marcus Rashford - Cristiano Ronaldo - Jadon Sancho

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Fred, McTominay, Maguire, Lindelof, Varane
Match Day

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Early Team News And Predicted Eleven

By Saul Escudero
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly To Olympique Marseille To Be Completed Soon

By Saul Escudero
Casemiro Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Casemiro Set To Wear The Following Shirt Number At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
James Garner
News

James Garner Surprised That Manchester United Are Willing To Sell Him This Summer

By Alex Wallace
antony celebrating
Transfers

Manchester United’s Move For Antony Will Be Decided In The Next 48 Hours

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro
News

Fabrizio Romano: Casemiro Completes Manchester United Medical

By Alex Wallace
martial optus stadium
Opinions

Manchester United Vs. Liverpool Predicted XI - Cristiano Ronaldo To Make Way For Anthony Martial

By Rhys James
Casemiro
Exclusives

What Manchester United Can Expect From Casemiro

By Seth Dooley