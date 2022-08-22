Manchester United vs Liverpool: Early Team News And Predicted Eleven

Manchester United are preparing to face their bitter rivals Liverpool on Monday Night. The Red Devils need the three points to get out of the bottom of the table.

Erik Ten Hag has been preparing the squad for probably one of the hardest Premier League games the manager will face this season.

Team News

Meanwhile, indeed, Casemiro will soon be introduced as a new Manchester United Midfielder the Brazilian will not be available for the Liverpool clash.

The former Real Madrid player will be presented before today's game, it was said that the 30-year-old will use shirt number 18. His debut is presumed to happen next Saturday.

The good news is that Anthony Martial has recovered from his injury and has trained normally with the first team during the week. The French Striker will be considered for the match.

Most of the team has been found healthy except Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri. These players will not be available for today's fixture due to injuries.

Predicted Starting Eleven

Last week it was claimed that for the clash against the Merseyside Erik Ten Hag would make some changes for the starting eleven following the disastrous defeat against the Bees.

According to reports from The United Stand, the starting eleven could be as follows:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Centre-Backs: Raphael Varane - Harry Maguire

Full-Backs: Diogo Dalot (R) - Tyrell Malacia (L)

Midfielders: Scott McTominay - Donny Van De Beek - Christian Eriksen

Forwards: Marcus Rashford - Cristiano Ronaldo - Jadon Sancho

