Manchester United vs Liverpool Pre-Season Friendly - Bangkok - All The Details - Kick-Off Time, Squads, Where To Watch / Live Stream
Manchester United and Liverpool have travelled to Bangkok, Thailand to take part in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday and we can bring you all the details ahead of the match.
Kick-off time
The match will kick-off at 2pm BST.
Venue
The match will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand.
Manchester United Squad
Goalkeepers
David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar
Defenders
Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Midfielders
Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Hannibal, Zidane Iqbal, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Donny van de Beek.
Forwards
Tahith Chong, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.
Liverpool Squad
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris
Midfielders
Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya
Forwards
Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on MUTV and LFCTV GO.
For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Frenkie De Jong's Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United
- 'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing That Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks
- Manchester United Enter The Race With Ajax To Sign Bundesliga Star
- Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed
- Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Frenkie De Jong Linked With Manchester United
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon