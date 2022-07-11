Skip to main content

Manchester United vs Liverpool Pre-Season Friendly - Bangkok - All The Details - Kick-Off Time, Squads, Where To Watch / Live Stream

Manchester United and Liverpool have travelled to Bangkok, Thailand to take part in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday and we can bring you all the details ahead of the match.

Manchester United In Bangkok, Thailand

Kick-off time

The match will kick-off at 2pm BST.

Venue

The match will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand.

Rajamangala

Manchester United Squad

Goalkeepers

David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar

Defenders

Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders

Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Hannibal, Zidane Iqbal, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards

Tahith Chong, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok

Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris

Midfielders

Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya

Forwards

Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark

Jurgen Klopp

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on MUTV and LFCTV GO.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Match Day

Manchester United vs Liverpool Pre-Season Friendly - Bangkok - All The Details - Kick-Off Time, Squads, Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Saul Escuderojust now
Manchester United In Bangkok, Thailand
Match Day

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok, Thailand

By Saul Escudero5 minutes ago
ronaldo arriving
Media

Report: Manchester United Are Ready To Rule Cristiano Ronaldo Out Of The Summer Tour If The Striker Isn't Available By The End Of The Week

By Saul Escudero20 minutes ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United "Given Assurances" That Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Is Still Open To Old Trafford Move

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Lindelof
News

Report: Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Shared His Thoughts On Erik Ten Hag's First Couple Weeks As Manager

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Manchester United Planning For The Rest Of Their Pre Season Tour Without Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago
tuchel fa cup
News

Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Drops Subtle Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Hint

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago
Lindelof
Quotes

Report: Manchester United Centre-Back Victor Lindelof On The Arrival Of Argentinian Lisandro Martinez As Direct Competition

By Saul Escudero9 hours ago