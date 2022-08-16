Manchester United Vs Liverpool Referee Revealed

The Premier League have announced the officials responsible for conducting Manchester United's upcoming fixture against Liverpool.

Manchester United face Liverpool next on Monday 22nd August.

The clash will be broadcast via Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and will kick off at 20:00 BST.

United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford having played the second League fixture away from home at Brentford's Community Stadium.

Both sides have begun the season with undesirable form.

Although Liverpool performed to a high-level against Crystal Palace on Monday night, the game ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Darwin Núñez is suspended for the match at Old Trafford after he was sent-off for headbutting Joachim Andersen.

Manchester United were defeated 4-0 by Brentford in what was a symbolic mauling. United have entered into this season unprepared and unenthused in comparison to supposed inferior teams.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The Premier League have announced the officials for the next round of fixtures. The responsible parties for conducting Manchester United vs Liverpool are as follows:

Referee: Michael Oliver.

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: David Coote.

VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Oliver's last match officiating United was against Manchester City last season in which United were beat 4-1.

He has officiated thirty-four United matches in the Premier League during his refereeing career.

Last week, Oliver officiated Aston Villa's win against Everton. He awarded four yellow cards over the course of the game.

