Skip to main content

Manchester United Vs Liverpool Referee Revealed

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Premier League have announced the officials responsible for conducting Manchester United's upcoming fixture against Liverpool.

Manchester United face Liverpool next on Monday 22nd August.

The clash will be broadcast via Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and will kick off at 20:00 BST.

United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford having played the second League fixture away from home at Brentford's Community Stadium.

Old Trafford

Both sides have begun the season with undesirable form. 

Although Liverpool performed to a high-level against Crystal Palace on Monday night, the game ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Darwin Núñez is suspended for the match at Old Trafford after he was sent-off for headbutting Joachim Andersen.

Manchester United were defeated 4-0 by Brentford in what was a symbolic mauling. United have entered into this season unprepared and unenthused in comparison to supposed inferior teams.

David De Gea Brentford

The Premier League have announced the officials for the next round of fixtures. The responsible parties for conducting Manchester United vs Liverpool are as follows:

Referee: Michael Oliver. 

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: David Coote. 

VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood. 

Michael Oliver

Oliver's last match officiating United was against Manchester City last season in which United were beat 4-1. 

He has officiated thirty-four United matches in the Premier League during his refereeing career.

Last week, Oliver officiated Aston Villa's win against Everton. He awarded four yellow cards over the course of the game.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

manchester united crystal palace melbourne
Match Day

Manchester United Vs Liverpool Referee Revealed

By Seth Dooley1 minute ago
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Erik Ten Hag and Glazers Disagree Over Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

By Seth Dooley29 minutes ago
Cunha
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Unlikely to Sign Atletico Madrid Striker

By Seth Dooley1 hour ago
Carrington Training Complex
Transfers

Report: Two Midfielders Allowed to Leave Manchester United

By Seth Dooley1 hour ago
Casemiro
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Real Madrid Midfielder Casemiro

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Moussa Dembele
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Considering Move For French Forward

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Christian Eriksen Brentford
Quotes

Report: Brenfort Would Have Repeated Brighton & Hove Albion's Strategy Against Manchester United

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
Nunez
News

Darwin Nunez To Miss Manchester United v Liverpool Due To Red Card v Crystal Palace

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago