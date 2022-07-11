Manchester United vs Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok, Thailand

Manchester United will face bitter rivals Liverpool in a pre-season friendly match on Tuesday in Bangkok, and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the clash.

The Red Devils landed in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday for their pre-season match against their classic rivals from the Merseyside, and of course the fans were there to show their support.

The match will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok before the Old Trafford side jets out to Melbourne on Wednesday to face another Premier League team, Crystal Palace on Tuesday the 18th.

After that the Red Devils will travel to Perth, Australia to play against another Premier League team, Aston Villa on Friday the 23rd.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on MUTV and LFCTV GO.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

Manchester United Squad:

Goalkeepers

David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar.

Defenders

Eric Bailly, Ethan Laird, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ethan Laird, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia.

Midfielders

Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Zidane Iqbal

Forwards

Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Not with the squad:

Andreas Pereira, Cristiano Ronaldo, Shola Shoretire, Alvaro Fernandez, Phil Jones, Brandon Williams

