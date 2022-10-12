Manchester United Vs Omonia Nicosia Where To Watch Broadcast and Livestream Details

Manchester United take on Omonia Nicosia in the return leg of their UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The Red Devils welcome the Cypriot club to Old Trafford after beating them 3-2 in the first leg of the group stage fixture in Cyprus.

A brace from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial saw the Premier League giants ensured a win against Omonia in their last meeting.

A similar outcome for the 13-times Premier League champions on Thursday night under the lights at Old Trafford would consolidate their position in the group standings, in order to progress to the knockouts of the Europa League.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here are the date, time, kick-off and broadcast/livestream details of the match:

Date and venue of the match

The match is scheduled to take place on 13th October 2022, at Manchester United's home ground, Old Trafford.

What time is the Match?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7 pm UTC.

United Kingdom

The match kicks-off at 8 pm BST.

USA

Eastern time 3 pm ET

Pacific time: 12 pm PT

Central time: 2 pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30 am (on Friday, 14th October).

Where to Watch - Broadcast & Livestream details

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the match live on BT Sport 1 channel and can livestream it on the BT Sport app.

USA

Red devil fans in the USA can watch the match live on CBS Sports Network with livestream available on the Paramount+ app.

India

Supporters in India can catch all the action live from Old Trafford on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD channels as well as can watch the livestream on the Sony LIV app.

Canada

The match will be available on DAZN app.

Australia

In Australia, fans can watch the game live on Stan Sport.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon