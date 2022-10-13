Manchester United vs Omonia UEFA Europa League Confirmed Lineups

Manchester United host Omonia tonight in the UEFA Europa League. United will be looking to continue their recent good run of form in the European competition.

Erik Ten Hag is expected to lineup with a strong side regardless of the opposition. The boss has spoken this week ahead of the game, outlining the importance of winning every game in front of them.

United have found their feet once again as of late and are getting on top of their results. A win against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday highlighted their improved style of play.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Red Devils picked up the victory in Cyprus last week against tonight's opponents, Omonia. A 3-2 win with goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were enough to see off the side.

Martial along with Harry Maguire are confirmed to be out of tonights game. It’s unclear whether Raphael Varane will feature but he is very unlikely to start.

Cristiano Ronaldo along with Antony are likely to start tonights game. The Brazilian winger has been in consistent goalscoring form since joining the club.

Ronaldo has also just scored his first goal of the season which was his 700th goal of his club career. He scored the winning goal against Everton on Sunday.

You can find tonights confirmed lineups below;

Manchester United Team

De Gea,

Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia,

Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes,

Rashford, Ronaldo

