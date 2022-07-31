Manchester United VS Rayo Vallecano - Date, Time, Where To Watch, Livestream Details

Manchester United face Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on Sunday as part of their summer pre-season schedule, and find out all the details about the match - date, time, broadcast and live stream details here

Manchester United will take on Spanish side Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday in their last pre-season match of the summer.

Incidentally, this will be the first match new boss Erik ten Hag will take charge of at Old Trafford since he was appointed the permanent manager of the Premier League giants.

After enjoying a good pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, defeating the likes of top flight rivals Liverpool and Crystal Palace, ten Hag's men suffered their first defeat at the hands of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on Saturday at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

IMAGO / NTB

The English side will certainly want to get back to winning ways against Vallecano one week before they kick off the new season at home against Brighton.

Ten Hag also confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the matchday squad for Rayo Vallecano friendly, who has missed all of the previous pre-season fixtures amidst uncertainty about his future at the club.

Here are the details about the date, time, broadcast and livestream details for fans all over the world to watch United in action on Sunday:

KICK-OFF TIME

United Kingdom

The match kicks-off at 4 pm BST (3 pm UTC)

USA

Eastern time: 11 am ET

Pacific time: 8 am PT

Central time: 9 am CT

Europe

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm BST

Where to watch - Broadcast & Livestream Details

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on the United App, ManUtd.com and MUTV.

International United fans can also watch the match live on the United App, ManUtd.com and MUTV.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon