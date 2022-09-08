Skip to main content

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad | UEFA Europe League | Match Preview

Manchester United kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign against Real Sociedad tonight and you can read the match preview here.

Manchester United return to European football tonight as they begin their UEFA Europa League campaign. 

United host Spanish side Real Sociedad at Old Trafford tonight to kick off the group stage. 

Erik Ten Hag’s side come into this European game having won four straight Premier League games in a row. 

United will want to continue their good run of form as they kick off the European campaign. 

Erik ten Hag instructing players

United have only faced Real Sociedad four times, however have never lost to the Spaniards. 

The last time United met Sociedad was back in 2021 where United won 0-4 in the away leg before drawing at home. 

United have won two and drawn two against Real Sociedad in their four meetings. 

Europa League

Real Sociedad come into this game 9th placed in La Liga following the opening four games of their season. 

The Spanish side have won two, drawn one and lost one this season so far. 

Forward, Umar Sadiq is Real Sociedad’s top scorer this season with three goals. 

United’s top scorer this season is Marcus Rashford, also with three goals. 

Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United's third goal against Arsenal at Old Trafford

United are expected to make a number of changes to their starting 11 tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and new signing Antony have all been tipped to start. 

Sociedad will not be a side to underestimate and the game has the potential to be a great watch. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony Rashford celebrating
Match Day

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad | UEFA Europe League | Match Preview

By Alex Wallace
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Exclusives

Exclusive: Jaap Stam On The Two Biggest Leaders At Manchester United

By Rhys James
Sancho vs Liverpool
Match Day

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | Old Trafford Stadium

By Saul Escudero
Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Training Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Clash

By Alex Wallace
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Transfers

Club Director Opens Up On Failed Transfer For Manchester United Star

By Soumyajit Roy
Casemiro
Quotes

Pundit Explains Why Casemiro Hasn't Been Able To Start For Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
Casemiro
News

Casemiro's Former Teammate Shares His Feelings On Manchester United Transfer

By Soumyajit Roy
martial optus stadium
News

Manchester United Vs. Real Sociedad Team News: Two Stars To Miss Out

By Rhys James