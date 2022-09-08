Manchester United vs Real Sociedad | UEFA Europe League | Match Preview

Manchester United return to European football tonight as they begin their UEFA Europa League campaign.

United host Spanish side Real Sociedad at Old Trafford tonight to kick off the group stage.

Erik Ten Hag’s side come into this European game having won four straight Premier League games in a row.

United will want to continue their good run of form as they kick off the European campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images

United have only faced Real Sociedad four times, however have never lost to the Spaniards.

The last time United met Sociedad was back in 2021 where United won 0-4 in the away leg before drawing at home.

United have won two and drawn two against Real Sociedad in their four meetings.

IMAGO / Eibner Europa

Real Sociedad come into this game 9th placed in La Liga following the opening four games of their season.

The Spanish side have won two, drawn one and lost one this season so far.

Forward, Umar Sadiq is Real Sociedad’s top scorer this season with three goals.

United’s top scorer this season is Marcus Rashford, also with three goals.

United are expected to make a number of changes to their starting 11 tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and new signing Antony have all been tipped to start.

Sociedad will not be a side to underestimate and the game has the potential to be a great watch.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon