Manchester United Women Starting Lineup against West Ham United Revealed | Barclays FA Women's Super League

Manchester United's starting eleven and substitutes for their Barclays FA Women's Super League tie against West Ham United Women has been revealed by the club.

United, who currently occupy third place in the league table, will be looking to consolidate their third place by beating the London club which can go a long way in ensuring their Women's Champions League qualification.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Mary Earps starts in goal for United. In front of her, Hannah Blundell, Diane Caldwell and Ona Battle will form the wall of defence.

Captain Katie Zelem starts in midfield, accompanied by Vilde Boe-Risa and Jackie Groenen.

Last but not the least, the attack comprises Ella Toone, Leah Galton, Alessia Russo and Martha Thomas.

Sophie Baggaley, Martha Harris, Jade Moore, Ivana Fuso and Kirsty Hanson form the bench against the Hammers tonight.

Maria Thorisdottir, who's an ever-presence in the defence, is the surprise exclusion from the matchday squad.

Full Manchester United Women Starting XI: Earps; Blundell, Caldwell, Battle; Zelem, Boe-Risa, Groenen; Toone, Galton, Russo, Thomas

