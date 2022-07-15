Manchester United Youngsters Impress in Erik Ten Hag's Opening Pre-Season Matches

IMAGO / PA Images

With a rather depleted squad in general, the departures of Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, and Nemanja Matic have created a noticeable lack of midfield options.

Erik ten Hag has had to call upon some members of Manchester United’s academy to act as reinforcements in his pre-season squad, with some of these players staking a real claim for a spot in the first team this forthcoming season.

Iraq international Zidane Iqbal and Welsh U-19 player Charlie Savage have both featured in the two pre-season games.

Playing together as a double-pivot in front of the back line, the two midfielders have greatly impressed in this role against both Liverpool and Melbourne Victory.

Replacing Scott McTominay and Fred at half-time in both matches, the youngsters have, in some capacities, shone above their superiors by displaying more composure and on-ball technical abilities. Qualities which McTominay and Fred have come under scrutiny for lacking.

Savage has impressed with his perseverance in pressing as well as his accurate and versatile passing range, whilst Iqbal has flashed his use of elaborate skill to navigate his way forward in tight spaces.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic noted that during a training session in Bangkok, Erik ten Hag barked orders from the middle of the rondo-type exercise, “Bring an extra player — two in the middle,” he shouted. “You can make triangles, that’s football. Always the same principle.”

The Iraqi and Welshman seemed to have taken heed of these instructions as both were willing runners in constantly making themselves available to the centre-backs.

In terms of ten Hag’s desired triangles, Savage linked up well on the left-hand side with Alex Telles and Tyrell Malacia, exchanging crisp and quick passing sequences to evade the opposition and progress up the left channel.

Iqbal was noticeable in his readiness to show for Ethan Laird at right-back and complete the triangle by advancing the ball forward with his first touch to Tahith Chong as a result of his prior scanning.

United legend Andy Cole mentioned Savage’s showcase against Liverpool, telling MUTV, “I thought he did really well when he came on. The higher you go in midfield, you have got to keep the ball and he did exactly that today,” whilst Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports News expressed admiration on Twitter for Iqbal, “[he] has heaps of technical quality, skill and intelligence – importantly with the personality to match it.”

