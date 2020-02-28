Manchester United v Review: Five star United

Manchester United wasted little time in dispatching of Club Brugge in what was a comprehensive victory as United ran out 5-0 winners against the Belgian side at Old Trafford.

United entered the game after a lackluster first leg outing as they managed a 1-1- draw at the Jan Breydel Stadium, but faced little resistance on Thursday night.

United were dominant in the opening exchanges with Bruno Fernandes coming close, before a moment of madness from Brugge centre back Simon Deli allowed the Reds an opportunity to open the scoring from the spot.

The Ivorian was subsequently dismissed for deliberately hand balling Dan James's goal bound effort in the area. After much deliberation from VAR, Bruno Fernandes was allowed to collect his second goal in a week as United went 1-0 up.

United were relentless and doubled their lead as a beautifully weighted Bruno Fernandes pass was met by Juan Mata, who squared the ball to Odion Ighalo for the Nigerian to collect his first goal for his boyhood club to double United's lead.

United stretched their lead against a depleted, 10 man Brugge as Scott McTominay picked up a goal on his first start since Boxing Day, after caressing the ball into the back of the net after a lay off by Fred.

The Brazilian stole the show in the second half, tripling his United goal tally converting twice via assists from Jesse Lingard and Tahith Chong, to cap off a brilliant evening for United as they picked up their biggest home win since beating Wigan 5-0 in 2011 under Sir Alex.

The final result left Bruno Fernandes picking up his fifth Man of the Match awards in as many games, registering four key passes, three shots on target, two tackles and two interceptions in what was another phenomenal all around display from the Portuguese international.

The result leaves United as one of only two English teams left in the Europa League along with Wolves, as Arsenal fell to a shock 2-1 home defeat to Greek giants Olympiakos.