Marcus Rashford Will Start for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur

Marcus Rashford will start for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur today, say CaughtOffside.

It has been reported that Rashford is set to start for United against Spurs today at Old Trafford.

Rashford has been out of form which has left manager Ralf Rangnick confused in recent weeks.

As the outlet state in their Tweet it appears that Rangnick has restored his faith in Rashford ahead the English international.

With there being a rumoured number of COVID cases in the United squad, Rangnick could choose a very varied lineup for game against Spurs.

Rashford could feature either on the wing or up front in the formation that Rangnick tends to use.

The Englishman has a chance to stake his claim today against Spurs in a huge game for United.

Rashford will be fighting for his chance to return to the United lineup on a more consistent basis should he impress against Spurs

